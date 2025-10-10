20th Century Studios Acquires “Crush” Spec Script Written by Temple Hill Executive John Fischer

The acquisition followed a reportedly intense bidding war.

Following a multi-studio bidding war, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to a snake-themed spec script from Temple Hill executive John Fischer, titled Crush.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to spec script Crush , according to Deadline

The spec script is inspired by true events and told primarily in real time, and is reported to be a "real page-turner," already attracting interest from major actresses.

is a propulsive, ticking-clock survival thriller about a woman hiking alone in the Everglades who wakes to find herself trapped in the crushing coils of a massive python, fighting to stay alive as every breath brings her closer to death. The spec script is inspired by true events and told primarily in real time, and is reported to be a “real page-turner," already attracting interest from major actresses.

20th Century Studios is reportedly fast-tracking the project, with conversations regarding a director and cast currently underway.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce for Temple Hill, with Scott Glassgold’s 12:01 Films also attached to produce.

It’s not typical to see executives also penning scripts, and Fischer (Executive Vice President of Development and Production at Temple Hill Entertainment) reportedly wrote this script under the pseudonym J.W. Archer

The script started attracting notice after Fischer posted it on the Black List

Fischer has been with Temple Hill since 2016, producing such films as The Hate U Give, Uncle Drew, Clown in a Cornfield and We Have a Ghost.

