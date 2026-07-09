"20/20" Explores the Shocking Murder of a Bride-to-Be and Her Mother

A self-proclaimed vampire, taunting letters and a secret double life help unravel a chilling double murder.

This week's rebroadcast of ABC's 20/20 will uncover the shocking double life of a Virginia man after a mother-daughter duo is found murdered.

What's Happening:

ABC News' 20/20 will examine the murders of a mother and daughter in a two-hour episode centered on the shocking case of Angel and Vonda.

Angel, who was just weeks away from marrying and designing her own wedding dress, was killed alongside her mother in their home. Although Vonda survived long enough to speak with police, investigators initially found no physical evidence and everyone with access to the house had an alibi.

Correspondent Ryan Smith reports on the twists that ultimately solved the case, including a self-proclaimed vampire delivering the suspected murder weapon to police and a series of taunting letters sent by the killer.

The investigation eventually identified Angel's fiancé, David Hoshaw, who had been living a secret double life during their relationship, as the murderer.

The special features interviews with investigators, family members, prosecutors and others connected to the case, including: Police officers who discovered the crime scene Detective Rick Malbon, whose investigation helped crack the case Prosecutor Phil Evans Angel and Vonda's family members Alexander and Yolanda Goyena David Hoshaw's ex-wives, Naomi Hoshaw and Alison Ashcroft Amanda, a woman who was unknowingly living with Hoshaw while he was secretly engaged to Angel

Originally airing in February 2023, 20/20: House of Cards will air once again on ABC this Friday, July 10 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET.

You can also stream the episode anytime on Disney+ and Hulu.

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