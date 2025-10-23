Unraveling Tragedy in Mayfield: “20/20” Asks Who Really Killed Jessica Currin?

This week, ABC ’s 20/20 tries to find out who murdered and set a young mother on fire, with claims that the wrong person may have been convicted.

What’s Happening:

Jessica Currin was an 18-year-old young mother and the daughter of the local fire lieutenant in her hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky. When Jessica goes missing, her parents launch a desperate search. Two days later, they are shocked when a teacher finds her body burned behind the local middle school. Evidence found nearby leads the medical examiner to conclude she had been strangled with a belt.

After nearly seven years without answers about her murder, a third agency takes on the case, and a witness confesses to authorities that she was present during the killing, leading authorities to a man named Quincy Cross. But now, the witness and another woman who testified against Cross say they lied and don’t know who killed Jessica. The Kentucky Innocence Project has taken on the case and is arguing that Cross was wrongfully convicted, although the state stands by the verdict.

Today, Jessica’s father, Joe Currin, has developed a friendship with the father of his daughter’s convicted killer. Joe says he has doubts about Quincy’s guilt and still longs for the truth.

Correspondent John Quiñones reports on the case, featuring interviews with Jessica’s father Joe Currin, Quincy Cross and family members Victoria Caldwell and Vinisha Stubblefield, trial witnesses who have since recanted their testimonies as well as David James and Bob O’Neal of the Kentucky Bureau of Investigation and Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter Maggie Freleng, host of the podcast Bone Valley 3: Graves County about the case.