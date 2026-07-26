Premium Edition of "Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2" Unveiled at SDCC 2026

The new game, inspired by James Cameron's 1986 hit sequel, will be released on August 25, 2026.
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We learned more details about a Premium Edition of the upcoming game Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 during a panel at SDCC 2026.

What's Happening:

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is the sequel to the 2021 co-op shooter, bringing Colonial Marines back for a new fight against deadly Xenomorphs across the Alien universe. 
  • The game expands cooperative play from three players to four, introducing deeper squad mechanics and class synergy to encourage more strategic teamwork. 
  • A new Specialist class allows players to mix and match abilities from every class, offering significantly more build customization than the original game. 
  • Players will battle a larger variety of new Xenomorphs, alongside Pathogen horrors and Weyland-Yutani synths, using expanded weapons, gear, and elemental ammo types. 
  • Horde Mode returns with multiple dedicated maps at launch, challenging squads to survive increasingly difficult enemy waves for greater rewards. 
  • The just-revealed Premium Edition will feature three expansion packs inspired by Ripley and two original characters:
    • Ripley's Hive Exterminator Pack

  • Herk's Mondo Pest Pack

  • Rain's Jackson's Star Pack

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 launches August 25, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with full cross-play support. 

More from SDCC 2026:

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