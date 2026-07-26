Premium Edition of "Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2" Unveiled at SDCC 2026
The new game, inspired by James Cameron's 1986 hit sequel, will be released on August 25, 2026.
We learned more details about a Premium Edition of the upcoming game Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 during a panel at SDCC 2026.
What's Happening:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is the sequel to the 2021 co-op shooter, bringing Colonial Marines back for a new fight against deadly Xenomorphs across the Alien universe.
- The game expands cooperative play from three players to four, introducing deeper squad mechanics and class synergy to encourage more strategic teamwork.
- A new Specialist class allows players to mix and match abilities from every class, offering significantly more build customization than the original game.
- Players will battle a larger variety of new Xenomorphs, alongside Pathogen horrors and Weyland-Yutani synths, using expanded weapons, gear, and elemental ammo types.
- Horde Mode returns with multiple dedicated maps at launch, challenging squads to survive increasingly difficult enemy waves for greater rewards.
- The just-revealed Premium Edition will feature three expansion packs inspired by Ripley and two original characters:
- Ripley's Hive Exterminator Pack
- Herk's Mondo Pest Pack
- Rain's Jackson's Star Pack
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 launches August 25, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with full cross-play support.
More from SDCC 2026:
- The Marvel Studios panel at SDCC 2026 featured some big surprises as well as three stages worth of MCU actors.
- Ghost Rider is making his way into the MCU, with Ryan Gosling set to star as Johnny Blaze in a new film coming in 2028.
- Wakanda truly is forever, as a third Black Panther film was just announced at San Diego Comic-Con.
- C.B. Cebulski's final Marvel Fanfare as EIC: two decades of Stan Lee stories with new boss Stephen Wacker, a new Kadokawa manga line starting with Spider-Man of Shibuya, and Humberto Ramos surprising Brad Winderbaum with art from his first-ever comic.
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