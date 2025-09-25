Spider-Man Swings Back: 2027 Release Date for “Beyond the Spider-Verse” Shifts Slightly

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, a film that has constantly been shifting around its release date, is once again switching dates.

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man fans have one less week to wait for the arrival of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , as the long-awaited film is moving its release date up a week – that is according to The Hollywood Reporter

, as the long-awaited film is moving its release date up a week – that is according to Previously slated for a June 25th, 2027 release, the film will now make its debut a week earlier on June 18th, 2027.

This earlier release date will notably cover both Juneteenth and Father’s Day, opening the film up to more revenue potential.

The third film in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse series finds Miles Morales on the run, and his friends like Gwen might not be able to save him. As fans may recall at the end of Across the Spider-Verse , he discovered that a parallel version of him had transformed into the villainous Prowler in an iteration of Earth that lacks a Spider-Man and features a lawless New York City.

, he discovered that a parallel version of him had transformed into the villainous Prowler in an iteration of Earth that lacks a Spider-Man and features a lawless New York City. Eager fans have been expecting Beyond the Spider-Verse since Across the Spider-Verse ’s release in 2023. In fact, the third film was originally slated to debut on March 29th, 2024. That date was pushed back in July of 2023 due to the many strikes in Hollywood that year.

since ’s release in 2023. In fact, the third film was originally slated to debut on March 29th, 2024. That date was pushed back in July of 2023 due to the many strikes in Hollywood that year. Fans were quite startled when the delay revealed a June 2027 release, making it nearly a decade since the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse debuted in 2018.

debuted in 2018. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are penning the script for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse with David Callaham.

More Marvel News and Reviews: