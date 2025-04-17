Enter for a Chance to Win a Once-in-a-Lifetime Two-Day Hollywood Vacation With All Proceeds Benefiting Give Kids the World
The prize even includes airfare.
Give Kids The World Village has announced how you can have a chance to win a two-day experience exploring key sites that have significantly influenced Hollywood and Disney film history.
What’s Happening:
- Give Kids The World Village has announced an exciting opportunity to win a two-day tour titled Through The Lens: Hollywood’s Grand Tour, which will explore significant locations that have contributed to the legendary moments in Hollywood and Disney film history.
- For over a century, Hollywood has been the origin of many cherished films, with movie magic evident in every corner of this iconic city, from backlot soundstages to red-carpet premieres and the famous Hollywood sign.
- The proceeds from this sweepstake will help fulfill magical wishes for children facing critical illnesses and their families at Give Kids The World Village.
- The contest ends on May 2, 2025, at 11:59:59 PM.
- Click here to enter.
Prize Includes:
- Hotel Stay: Hotel Amarano Burbank-Hollywood 2-night stay for 2 rooms, for a total of 4 people. (Two individuals per room)
- Walt Disney’s Los Angeles Tour Itinerary (includes private bus transportation to/from each tour location and hotel).
- Uncle Robert's House – The site where The Disney Bros. Studios began
- Los Feliz Drive – Walt Disney’s Home
- Kingswell Studio – The first production studio producing Mickey Mouse shorts
- Walt Disney Studios
- Lunch with Disney Legend, Floyd Norman
- Griffith Park
- Carolwood Pacific Barn
- Disneyland Park
- Disney Television Animation
- A tour of Warner Bros. Studio
- Airfare: Domestic roundtrip coach airfares will be offered for the prize winner and up to three travel companions, provided they reside more than 200 miles from Hollywood, CA. The flights will be booked from the nearest major U.S. gateway airport to the winner's home to Los Angeles Airport.
