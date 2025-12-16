Daniel Stern Joins ABC Comedy Pilot "Do You Want Kids?" from Rachel Bloom

The "Home Alone" star will appear alongside Rachel Bloom and Rory Scovel in the pilot.

Daniel Stern, famous for his role in the Home Alone franchise, has been cast as a series regular in ABC's comedy pilot Do You Want Kids?

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Daniel Stern is joining Rachel Bloom and Rory Scovel in ABC's half-hour comedy pilot Do You Want Kids?

Hailing from 20th Television, Do You Want Kids? is about Rosie (Bloom) and Alex Zilbalodis (Scovel) who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.

Stern will play Freddy, the gruff patriarch of the Zilbalodis family.

In addition to starring, the project is also written by Bloom alongside her husband, Dan Gregor.

The pilot will be directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Stern is perhaps best known for his role as Marv in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He has also appeared in the City Slickers films, and more recently in Hulu's Shrill and Apple TV's For All Mankind.

