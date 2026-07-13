ESPN Celebrates 20 Years of "My Wish" with Five New Make-A-Wish Features

ESPN’s annual partnership with Make-A-Wish returns July 19, featuring five new wish stories with stars from the WNBA, PGA TOUR, WWE, MLB, and college football.

ESPN’s My Wish series is returning for its 20th anniversary of making sports-themed wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

What's Happening:

ESPN’s award-winning My Wish series returns for its 20th anniversary on Sunday, July 19, continuing its partnership with Make-A-Wish that has granted nearly 100 sports-themed wishes for children with critical illnesses since 2006.

This year’s five wish stories will feature A’ja Wilson, Scottie Scheffler, Seth Rollins, Fernando Tatis Jr., and the Tennessee Volunteers football team, each helping make a wish come true for a child from across the country.

The first feature will air during the 8:00 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter on July 19, with additional wish stories debuting each morning from July 20-23 and a "Best of My Wish" recap airing on July 25.

In addition to SportsCenter, the segments will be available on ESPN’s YouTube channel, with extra content shared across ESPN’s social media platforms.

To celebrate the milestone season, ESPN is introducing a new animation package for the series, launching an updated ESPN.com My Wish hub, and once again featuring Rascal Flatts’ "My Wish" as the series’ signature song.

What They're Saying:

Chris Connelly, host: “Now more than ever, the courage of these children and the love and resourcefulness of their families remain inspiring. Thanks to ESPN and our friends at Make-A-Wish, this year’s wishes go a long way to restore so much of the joy and exuberance that critical illness takes away.”

The 2026 ESPN My Wish series on SportsCenter segments include:

Sunday, July 19, 8 a.m. ET – Four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces met Khloe, a basketball-loving Louisiana teen who underwent a liver and kidney transplant. Alongside Wilson, Khloe got to experience what it’s like to be a professional basketball player.

– Four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces met Khloe, a basketball-loving Louisiana teen who underwent a liver and kidney transplant. Alongside Wilson, Khloe got to experience what it’s like to be a professional basketball player. Monday, July 20, 7 a.m. ET – 20-time PGA TOUR winner and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler spent time with Caleb a 12-year-old from Virginia who took up golf after several childhood open heart surgeries made playing team sports difficult.

– 20-time PGA TOUR winner and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler spent time with Caleb a 12-year-old from Virginia who took up golf after several childhood open heart surgeries made playing team sports difficult. Tuesday, July 21, 7 a.m. ET – WWE superstar Seth Rollins met his match in “Ledger the Great,” a Mississippi native diagnosed with leukemia at just three years old. Rollins surprised Ledger with a WWE-inspired wish day.

– WWE superstar Seth Rollins met his match in “Ledger the Great,” a Mississippi native diagnosed with leukemia at just three years old. Rollins surprised Ledger with a WWE-inspired wish day. Wednesday, July 22, 7 a.m. ET – Victoria, a baseball fan from New Mexico born with a neurological condition and having faced significant medical challenges and numerous operations throughout her life, including a kidney transplant, spent a memorable day with her favorite player Fernando Tatis, Jr. and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

– Victoria, a baseball fan from New Mexico born with a neurological condition and having faced significant medical challenges and numerous operations throughout her life, including a kidney transplant, spent a memorable day with her favorite player Fernando Tatis, Jr. and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Thursday, July 23, 7 a.m. ET – Amid undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant, Tennessee teen Bailey found joy watching Tennessee Volunteers games. For her wish, Bailey got a full game day experience with the Vols and head coach Josh Heupel.

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