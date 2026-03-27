Why Not Us: A Pioneering HBCU Volleyball Story Explored in New ESPN Original Series

The upcoming "Why Not Us" installment spotlights the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Men’s Volleyball Team.
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The latest edition of ESPN and Andscape's acclaimed Why Not Us series has been announced, set to focus on UMES Volleyball.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN has announced Why Not Us: UMES Volleyball, the latest installment in its Why Not Us series, presented by Andscape and produced by Sport & Story.
  • The documentary follows the newly formed men’s volleyball team at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — the first men’s volleyball program at a Division I HBCU — as it builds its identity from the ground up.
  • Centered on Dr. Anitra Brockman, the first Black woman to lead a Division I HBCU men’s volleyball program, the series chronicles the team’s inaugural season while exploring the growth of the sport, and the impact of expanding diversity and opportunity in collegiate athletics.
  • Why Not Us: UMES Volleyball premieres Monday, March 30 on the ESPN App.

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