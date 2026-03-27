Why Not Us: A Pioneering HBCU Volleyball Story Explored in New ESPN Original Series

The upcoming "Why Not Us" installment spotlights the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Men’s Volleyball Team.

The latest edition of ESPN and Andscape's acclaimed Why Not Us series has been announced, set to focus on UMES Volleyball.

What's Happening:

ESPN has announced Why Not Us: UMES Volleyball, the latest installment in its Why Not Us series, presented by Andscape and produced by Sport & Story.

The documentary follows the newly formed men’s volleyball team at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — the first men’s volleyball program at a Division I HBCU — as it builds its identity from the ground up.

Centered on Dr. Anitra Brockman, the first Black woman to lead a Division I HBCU men’s volleyball program, the series chronicles the team’s inaugural season while exploring the growth of the sport, and the impact of expanding diversity and opportunity in collegiate athletics.

Why Not Us: UMES Volleyball premieres Monday, March 30 on the ESPN App.

More ESPN News:

ESPN has announced a prestigious new television event designed to honor the architectural force of modern women’s basketball: Pat Summitt.

Poker is heading back to ESPN and its various platforms as they have reached an agreement with the World Series of Poker.

The nominees for the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards have been revealed – including plenty of nominations for ESPN.

ESPN has announced that a special new documentary film will chronicle the network's history, and is set to premiere next month.