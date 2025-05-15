Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2025

Hulu has revealed all of its June 2025 new additions, including a new stand-up comedy special from Atsuko Okatsuka, the animated film Predator: Killer of Killers, and Season 4 of FX’s The Bear. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Predator: Killer of Killers - June 6

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries - June 10

What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper's evolution—from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind “Call Her Daddy," a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Directed by Ry Russo-Young ("Nuclear Family"), the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey as she grew from a 24-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just six years. More than just a success story, it's a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father - June 13

Fans call her 'Mother,' but Atsuko is 'Father'—thriving professionally yet clueless about basics. A 7-year laundry hiatus and learning that marriage licenses precede weddings are just some hilariously relatable discoveries she shares in her special.

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B - June 20

Cedric, a pumpkin farmer turned knight, has embarked on many quests - from saving towns to defeating monsters. Now, he's started a new chapter with his prince charming and their daughter Nia, who aspires to become a knight just like him. Cedric has battled trolls, witches and even dragons. But, his greatest challenge yet is teaching Nia how to navigate the path to knighthood while being true to oneself.

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything - June 23

Featuring rare archival footage and behind the scenes moments of her most famous interviews, Barbara Walters offers an intimate look at her life, career and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male dominated industry. What did her interview questions reveal about Walters' own struggles? Through personal anecdotes, Walters recounts her groundbreaking moments and the stories behind her most iconic interviews. She also reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire.

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 4 - June 25

Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

New On Hulu in June

6/1/25

Adam (2019)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Heat (2013)

Hitchcock (2012)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Idiocracy (2006)

Independence Day (1996)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Let's Be Cops (2014)

Loving Annabelle (2006)

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

The Mask (1994)

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Mirrors (2008)

The Namesake (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Working Girl (1988)

We're The Millers (2013)

The War of the Roses (1989)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Sordid Lives (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Prometheus (2012)

Predators (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Predator 2 (1990)

The Predator (2018)

Predator (1987)

Pineapple Express (2008)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)

Grown Ups (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

The Big Hit (1998)

Big Fish (2003)

Big Eden (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Before Midnight (2013)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien (1979)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Aliens (1986)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Betsy's Wedding (1990)

Breakin' All the Rules (2004)

Elena Undone (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Boy Meets Girl (2014)

Delivery Man (2013)

Deja Vu (2006)

Death on the Nile

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010) (15th Anniversary)

The Bronze (2016)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Bubble Boy (2001)

Cyrus (2010) (15th Anniversary)

6/6/25

Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1 (Freeform)

Predator: Killer of Killers (Hulu Original)

6/10/25

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) (Paramount)

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

And Then We Danced (2019)

6/11/25

The Snake: Series Premiere (Fox)

Gran Turismo (2023)

6/12/25

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

6/13/25

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Absolution (2024)

6/14/25

I'd Kill For You: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2 (Discovery)

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33 (Discovery)

6/16/25

My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub) (Viki)

Black Christmas (2019)

6/17/25

SALLY (2025)

Skincare (2024)

6/19/25

The Quiet Ones (2024)

6/20/25

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B (Hulu Original)

Out Come the Wolves (2024)

6/23/25

My Isekai Life : Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED) (Sentai)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED) (Sentai)

Barbara Walters Tells All ( ABC

6/24/25

Survive (2024)

6/25/25

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

6/27/25

F*ck Marry Kill (2024)

6/29/25

6/30/25

Boonie Bears: Time Twist (2024)

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5 (ABC)

The Actor (2025)

Leaving Hulu in June

6/1/25

Christmas with the Campbells (2022)

6/2/25

The Amazing Maurice (2022)

6/4/25

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

6/8/25

Indemnity (2021)

6/10/25

Here Before (2021)

Warhunt (2022)

6/11/25

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

6/13/25

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

6/17/25

Ted K (2021)

The Ledge (2022)

6/22/25

The Burning Sea (2021)

6/23/25

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything (Hulu Original)

6/24/25

Big Gold Brick (2022)

Gasoline Alley (2022)

6/25/25

The Desperate Hour (2022)

6/30/25

Transfusion (2023)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.