New Fast & Furious Indoor Attraction Announced for Universal Studios Beijing
A new Nighttime Spectacular is also coming to Universal Beijing Resort.
As Universal Beijing Resort celebrates its fifth anniversary, two new projects have been announced, including a Fast & Furious-themed ride.
What's Happening:
- Universal Studios Beijing and the larger Universal Beijing Resort are celebrating their fifth anniversary, and at a big anniversary event, Joe Hoskin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Beijing Resort, announced plans for two new experiences that are in the works.
- The biggie is what is being described as Asia's first Fast & Furious-themed indoor thrill ride.
- Clearly, given that description, this will not be a new version of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift outdoor coaster, which opens today at Universal Studios Hollywood and is on its way to Universal Studios Florida in 2027.
- It also doesn't seem it will be Fast & Furious: Supercharged, the less than beloved attraction Hollywood Drift is replacing at both U.S. parks.
- While Supercharged was an indoor experience, Universal Beijing specifically notes that their upcoming Fast & Furious attraction has been designed specifically for Universal Beijing Resort, indicating it's something new entirely.
- Per Universal Beijing, "The project will take the form of a fully indoor thrill ride, bringing the franchise’s signature chase sequences, action-packed scenes and high-energy atmosphere into a themed ride experience. By seamlessly integrating immersive environments, storytelling and the ride experience itself, the attraction will invite guests to become part of an all-new journey inspired by the franchise’s signature blend of speed, action and cinematic storytelling."
- Also announced for Universal Beijing is the new Nighttime Spectacular at the Lagoon.
- Though specifics were scarce, Universal Beijing did say, "By day, guests explore different stories across the seven themed lands; by night, the Lagoon will become a special gateway connecting these experiences. Through an imaginative blend of light, music, storytelling and live interaction, these immersive stories will come together against the surrounding water and landscape, opening up new possibilities."
- Universal Orlando has used their similar lagoon for nighttime shows like CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular or Halloween Horror Nights-specific presentations, like the current Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins.
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