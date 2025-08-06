"Hamilton" New York Movie Premiere Screening Tickets Will Be Available to the Public Via Lottery and Donation

You can watch the film version of the musical in Central Park next month.

Earlier today, Laughing Place reported that the Disney+ version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton will have a first-time-ever run in theaters next month. As more information has been released we’ve now learned that you will have a chance to win (or purchase, via donation) tickets to a special premiere screening event in New York City’s Central Park.

What’s happening:

A special Hamilton premiere screening event will be held at the Delacorte Theater (home of Shakespeare In the Park) in Manhattan’s Central Park on the evening of Wednesday, September 3rd.

Members of the public will be able to join a free lottery for tickets to the event by lining up at 12:00 Noon Eastern Time at The Public Theater in Lower Manhattan (where Hamilton first debuted off-Broadway), and there will also be a free standby line for tickets at the Delacorte itself beginning at 6:00 PM that evening.

Interested patrons can also acquire tickets to the event via donation (though it isn't specified how much) beginning this coming Monday, August 11th at 12:00 Noon via The Public Theater's official website

Proceeds from this event will help support The Public Theater.

Hamilton was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Mary Poppins Returns , Moana , Encanto ) and directed by Thomas Kail ( Fosse/Verdon ). It stars Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson.

The filmed version was initially released on July 3rd, 2020 via Disney+.

