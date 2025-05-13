Hulu's "Chad Powers" Series Sets September Premiere Date
The first two episodes will be released before a regular weekly schedule kicks in.
Chad Powers finally has a debut date on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- The much anticipated debut of Hulu’s new comedy series Chad Powers has finally been announced.
- Created, produced, and starring Glen Powell, Chad Powers follows quarterback Russ Holliday, who has (pardon the pun) fumbled his college career.
- In the hopes to change his ways (and his future), he joins a struggling Southern football team as a brand new persona, Chad Powers.
- The show’s concept stems from an Eli’s Places sketch that previously aired on ESPN+.
- It’s an interesting bit of coincidence, as Apple TV+’s hit series Ted Lasso also stars a sports figure placed in an unusual environment stemming from a comedy sketch. (In Lasso’s case, it came from former commercials.)
- The first two episodes of Chad Powers will debut September 30th on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly on Tuesdays.
