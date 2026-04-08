Hulu Drama Miniseries "Count My Lies" Starring Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harrington Now in Production

Fans of Gone Girl-esque mystery/thrillers are going to want to fire up their Hulu subscriptions soon, as the Disney-owned streaming service's new miniseries Count My Lies is now in production with some very familiar faces among the cast. More details below.

What's happening:

The new Hulu limited series Count My Lies is now in production, as shared by the streaming service's social media feeds. No release date has been announced for the project except "Coming soon."

The miniseries will star Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday), Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones, Eternals), and Shailene Woodley (Divergent, Paradise).

Count My Lies is based on a 2025 novel of the same title by author Sophie Stava (La Menteuse), which is the story of a woman who becomes a nanny for a wealthy New York family after lying that she is a nurse during a chance encounter.

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