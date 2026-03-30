NHL Analyst John Tortorella Departs ESPN as He Plans Return to Coaching
The move comes as Tortorella prepares to return to coaching, marking the next chapter in his career behind the bench.
ESPN has issued a statement thanking former analyst John Tortorella for his contributions to the network’s NHL coverage
What's Happening:
- The network expressed appreciation for Tortorella’s role as part of its on-air talent, where he brought insight and experience from his longtime coaching career.
- Tortorella, a veteran NHL head coach, had been featured across ESPN’s hockey programming following the league’s return to the network.
- In the statement, ESPN wished Tortorella “continued success” as he transitions away from broadcasting. The full statement reads as follows:
- "We are grateful for John Tortorella's contributions to ESPN's NHL coverage and wish him continued success as he embarks on the next chapter of his coaching career."
- The move comes as Tortorella prepares to return to coaching, marking the next chapter in his career behind the bench.
- His departure signals a change in ESPN’s NHL studio lineup as the network continues to build out its hockey coverage.
- John Tortorella has had a sporadic but notable relationship with ESPN, mostly during breaks from coaching over the last five years.
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