Kermit the Frog Set to Deliver the Commencement Speech at University of Maryland
Kermit the Frog will deliver the commencement address for the University of Maryland's 2025 graduating class in May according to The Baltimore Sun.
What’s Happening:
- Kermit the Frog, the cherished Muppet character, is set to give a speech for the 2025 graduating class at the University of Maryland on May 21, as announced by the institution in College Park on Wednesday.
- Jim Henson, an alumnus of the University of Maryland and renowned puppeteer, founded the Muppets in 1955, introducing a cast of iconic puppet characters such as Kermit and Miss Piggy.
- Kermit, a globally recognized figure, has featured in various productions, including Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and The Muppets Movie.
- Henson, who studied home economics at Maryland, created Kermit by crafting the original puppet from one of his mother's coats and a halved ping-pong ball.
- Kermit was portrayed by Henson from 1955 until his death in 1990. Since 2017, American puppeteer Matt Vogel has taken on the role of Kermit.
What They’re Saying:
- Kermit: “I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place. So if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there."
- President Darryll J. Pines: “I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives. Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from [this university]."
