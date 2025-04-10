“Kingdom of Heaven” Coming Soon to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc in Celebration of Its 20th Anniversary
"Kingdom of Heaven” made its debut on May 6, 2005.
Kingdom of Heaven will be coming soon to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Ridley Scott's Kingdom of Heaven Director's Cut revives history as it becomes available on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, as well as on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc starting May 27.
- This restored Director’s Cut enhances the historical masterpiece with deeper character development, providing a more immersive experience in Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.
- Visionary director Ridley Scott presents a compelling narrative of the Crusades that has long resonated with audiences, now delivered with exceptional clarity and audio quality, elevating the experience for both fans and newcomers.
- Kingdom of Heaven, which premiered on May 6, 2005, is one of Ridley Scott's notable works, presenting a richly detailed universe filled with history and adventure.
- The film stars Orlando Bloom as Balian, a young Frenchman navigating medieval Jerusalem during the Crusades.
- Following a significant loss, Balian seeks redemption, fighting against powerful foes to protect his people and fulfill his destiny as a knight.
- The 20th Anniversary Blu-ray edition of Kingdom of Heaven is a three-disc collection in a collectible SteelBook, highlighting the film's impressive weaponry and masks.
- It includes behind-the-scenes footage on visual effects, a retrospective of the world premiere, deleted scenes, and insights from the filmmakers, enabling fans to appreciate Ridley Scott's courageous and visually striking vision.
- 20th Century Studios is set to showcase a unique one-night-only 4K theatrical re-release of Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, May 14.
- Additionally, Beyond Fest will offer an exclusive early screening of the 4K version on Friday, May 2, at The Egyptian Theatre, allowing fans to enjoy Ridley Scott’s Director’s Cut in breathtaking, remastered 4K for the first time. Tickets will be available soon.
Bonus Materials:
- 3-Disc Set Includes Over 8 Hours of Bonus Extras.
Disc 1: 4K Ultra HD Movie + Bonus Content
- Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
- Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
- Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
- Two Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
- The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
Disc 2: Blu-ray Movie + Bonus Content
- Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
- Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
- Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
- Two Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
- The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Content
- The Path to Redemption
- Sound Design Suite
- Visual Effects Breakdowns
- Press Junket Walkthrough
- World Premieres
- Special Shoot Gallery
- Poster Explorations
- Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary
- Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime"
- Additional Featurettes and Much More
