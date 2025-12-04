Kit Harington Joins Star-Studded Hulu Limited Series "Count My Lies"

Harington will be leading the series alongside Shailene Woodley and Lindsay Lohan.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has been tapped as a lead opposite Shailene Woodley and Lindsay Lohan in Hulu's upcoming limited series Count My Lies.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Kit Harington has joined the cast of Count My Lies in an undisclosed lead role.

The limited series, which also stars Shailene Woodley and Lindsay Lohan, was given an order back in August.

Count My Lies is based on the recently published novel by Sophia Stava and will mark Lindsay Lohan’s first time headlining a TV series.

When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harington), it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.

The series hails from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside 20th Television. The duo have an overall deal with the studio under their The Walk-Up Company.

Harington is perhaps best known for his role in Game of Thrones, but has gone on to appear in projects such as Marvel's Eternals, Lena Dunham's comedy series Too Much, and the new Apple TV movie The Family Plan 2.

More Hulu News: