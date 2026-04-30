Keke Palmer Joins Searchlight Pictures' "Lottery" — A Story of Fortune and Friendship
The film will also star actor Zack Gottsagen, and will be directed by Thor Freudenthal.
Searchlight Pictures is developing a feature titled Lottery that is set to star Keke Palmer.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports on the development of Lottery, a Permut Presentations drama focusing on a young man with Down syndrome who, after winning the lottery, flees his estranged mother and hits the road with a charming new friend who has ulterior motives of her own.
- Said charming friend will be played by Keke Palmer, while Zack Gottsagen portrays the young man with Down syndrome.
- The film will be directed by Diary of a Wimpy Kid filmmaker Thor Freudenthal and written by Alexis C. Jolly (Baby Monster), based on Patricia Wood’s 2007 novel.
- Another recent film from Permut is Olivia Wilde’s The Invite, starring Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton.
- Palmer has had an eclectic career, getting her start in Akeelah and the Bee, before going on to headline her own Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP. She recently starred in the hit Peacock series The Burbs and the comedy film One of Them Days.
- Gottsagen broke out in the critically acclaimed and award-winning 2019 feature The Peanut Butter Falcon opposite Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBeouf.
More Disney Movie News:
- A bloody mix of startling twists and unexpected humor is coming home, with the release of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come on digital platforms and physical media.
- A new Summer Movie Preview in Entertainment Weekly is shining a spotlight on one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Toy Story 5.
- With The Devil Wears Prada 2 opening this weekend, artwork and photo ops for the film have taken over Disney Springs, both inside and outside of the local AMC Theater.
- Lady Gaga and Doechii have debuted the official music video for their track from The Devil Wears Prada 2, “RUNWAY.”