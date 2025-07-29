Marian Price, Subject of FX's "Say Nothing" Historical Limited Series, Sues Disney Over Her Depiction

The series depicts price as having committed a murder in its final episode.

FX’s acclaimed historical drama series Say Nothing has racked up acclaim and awards since it was released back in November, but now it is the target of a lawsuit brought against The Walt Disney Company by one of its real-life subjects.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Company is being sued by Marian Price, one of the subjects of FX’s Say Nothing limited series, which is based on the three-decade-long Northern Ireland conflict known as “The Troubles." Price previously took steps to initiate the lawsuit

limited series, which is based on the three-decade-long Northern Ireland conflict known as “The Troubles." Price previously The lawsuit centers around the depiction in the series of Price having carried out the execution-style murder of another Northern Irish woman named Jean McConville, who was accused of being an informant to British forces.

Price is calling for damages to be paid to her and for Disney to remove the scene from the series, though author and journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, who wrote the 2018 Say Nothing book, stands by his allegation.

What they’re saying:

Peter Corrigan, legal representative for Marian Price: “Given the context, it is difficult to envisage a more egregious allegation than the one to which has been levelled against our client. As someone who has been involved at every level of the related Boston College criminal proceedings, it is clear that the instant allegation is not based on a single iota of evidence."

“Given the context, it is difficult to envisage a more egregious allegation than the one to which has been levelled against our client. As someone who has been involved at every level of the related Boston College criminal proceedings, it is clear that the instant allegation is not based on a single iota of evidence." “Such allegations published on an international scale are not only unjustified, but they are odious insofar as they seek to cause our client immeasurable harm in exchange for greater streaming success. Our client has now been forced to initiate legal proceedings to hold Disney to account for their actions."

Patrick Radden Keefe: “I stand by my reporting. I’m quite transparent about my process of deduction in the book, so readers can decide for themselves whether they are persuaded."

More from Say Nothing: