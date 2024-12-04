Veteran Irish Militant Initiates Lawsuit Against Disney Over Depiction in “Say Nothing” Series

“Say Nothing” is inspired by the 2018 book written by Patrick Radden Keefe.

A veteran Irish militant initiated legal proceedings against Disney for defamation over her portrayal in the series Say Nothing, which links her to the 1972 murder of Jean McConville.

What’s Happening:

According to Reuters Say Nothing .

. The murder of McConville, a mother of ten who was taken from her home by the Irish Republican Army, is regarded as one of the most controversial events among the over 3,000 fatalities that occurred during three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Say Nothing, inspired by the 2018 book by Patrick Radden Keefe, has been available for streaming on Hulu Disney+

inspired by the 2018 book by Patrick Radden Keefe, has been available for streaming on Lawyers representing Price announced on Wednesday that they have sent pre-action correspondence to Disney.

Price became well-known alongside her sister Dolours after they were convicted for their involvement in a 1973 IRA bombing campaign in London, which featured an assault on the Old Bailey courts that left over 200 people injured.

Marian was incarcerated due to her involvement in the bombing.

The series portrays Price as the individual accountable for the murder of McConville, who was taken in 1972 in the presence of her ten children.

Michael, one of McConville's children, has expressed his disapproval of her death being treated as a form of "entertainment."

What They're Saying:

Peter Corrigan, a solicitor for Price: "It is difficult to envisage a more egregious allegation than the one to which has been leveled against our client. Such allegations published on an international scale are not only unjustified, but they are odious insofar as they seek to cause our client immeasurable harm in exchange for greater streaming success. Our client has now been forced to initiate legal proceedings to hold Disney to account for their actions."

Other Recent News:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



