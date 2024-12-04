The busy Jorma Taccone is staying busy, signing on for his next directorial effort, DNA.
What's Happening:
- Jorma Taccone has signed on to direct the film DNA for the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures. The news comes via Deadline.
- Taconne will also produce the film with his fellow Lonely Island members Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, along with Ali Bell, at their Party Over Here production company.
- For now, the plot of DNA is under wraps, but it will star Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Parks and Recreation) and Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2, Jojo Rabbit). Schwartz wrote the script for the film and both he and Rockwell have been attached to star in the project since 2020 and will serve as executive producers.
- It’s quite an active time for Taccone, who is currently in production as director of the thriller The Trip, starring Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant and Juliette Lewis. If you’re a fellow fan of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, you’re no doubt hoping production of DNA won’t also bring Taccone to Finland, as The Trip has, where the time difference and his production schedule makes it impossible for him to call into the podcast! (and if you don’t listen to that podcast, you should, it’s great)
- After The Lonely Island became a breakout success on Saturday Night Live with the popular Digital Shorts they produced for the show, Taconne went on to direct the feature films MacGruber and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (the latter alongside Schaffer). As with many Lonely Island projects, Taccone was also part of the cast in Popstar.
