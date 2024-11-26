Searchlight Pictures Acquires “Clean Break” Spec Script from Writer Ryan Brennan

This marks Brennan’s first script acquisition from a major studio.

Searchlight Pictures has secured the spec script Clean Break from writer Ryan Brennan, following a competitive situation.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Clean Break , which will be produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.

When a fiercely independent pool hustler finally meets her match in a fellow pool shark, their irresistible but destructive attraction to one another leads to deadly consequences that she can't outrun.

SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Creative Affairs Manager Daniel Yu will oversee the project for Searchlight, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

This is Ryan Brennan’s first major spec script sale, after getting his start in the world of short films, most recently directing, writing and producing Skinned.

