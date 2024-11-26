Searchlight Pictures Acquires “Clean Break” Spec Script from Writer Ryan Brennan

Searchlight Pictures has secured the spec script Clean Break from writer Ryan Brennan, following a competitive situation.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Searchlight Pictures has acquired the rights to Clean Break, which will be produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.
- When a fiercely independent pool hustler finally meets her match in a fellow pool shark, their irresistible but destructive attraction to one another leads to deadly consequences that she can’t outrun.
- SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Creative Affairs Manager Daniel Yu will oversee the project for Searchlight, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.
- This is Ryan Brennan’s first major spec script sale, after getting his start in the world of short films, most recently directing, writing and producing Skinned.
