Paul McCartney, Martin Scorsese and More Appear at the “Beatles ’64” Premiere in New York

The premiere comes just a few days before the film’s November 29th debut on Disney+

Last night in New York, the premiere of the new Disney+ documentary Beatles ‘64 took place at the Hudson Square Theater, with Paul McCartney himself in attendance.

What’s Happening:

Alongside McCartney, other attendees included producers Martin Scorsese, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde, Margaret Bodde, and director David Tedeschi, alongside Disney CEO Bob Iger and special guests, including Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Andy Cohen, Steve Van Zandt, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

They were all there for the screening, which was followed by a Q&A moderated by longtime Beatles fan Ethan Hawke.

Additionally, Disney+ has shared a short clip from the film showcasing a rare moment of calm during The Beatles’ first visit to America.

Beatles ‘64 will capture the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America, including never-before-seen footage of the band and the legions of young fans who helped fuel their ascendance.

The film gives a rare glimpse into when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time.

Featured in the film is rare footage filmed by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand.

Hailing from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi, Beatles ‘64 will arrive exclusively on Disney+ beginning this Friday, November 29th.

Ahead of its release, be sure to check out Mike's review of Beatles '64.

