The two-time Emmy winner will take over the role in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has found their new Zeus, with Courtney B. Vance taking over the role in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

As first revealed by Variety Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for its second season.

returns for its second season. Lance Reddick played the Greek god in Season 1 of the Disney+ series, completing work on the show before he passed away in March of 2023.

The prolific Vance’s many credits include Law & Order: Criminal Intent , The Preacher’s Wife and Isle of Dogs . He’s currently among the cast of Grotesquerie and will be seen as Cobra Bubbles in next summer’s live-action version of Lilo & Stitch . Vance won Emmys for his work in the series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Lovecraft Country .

In Season 2 of Percy Jackson, we will also meet Zeus' daughter, the demigod Thalia Grace, played by new cast member Tamara Smart Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters.

What They’re Saying:

Courtney B. Vance: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians ! There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug.”

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan: "We are so excited and fortunate to have Courtney B. Vance join us as the King of Olympus — it is truly a gift from the gods!"

“We are so excited and fortunate to have Courtney B. Vance join us as the King of Olympus — it is truly a gift from the gods!” Percy Jackson and the Olympians Executive Producer Dan Shotz: “The day we lost Lance Reddick, we lost an icon. Getting to work with this fierce and gentle talent in one of his last roles as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians was truly awe-inspiring. I felt so fortunate to watch this man stand tall on Mt. Olympus, but more importantly I felt lucky to be able to call him a friend. Finding someone to step into this role going forward was not an easy task, but when icon Courtney B. Vance answered the call, we knew the Gods were listening. This legend of cinema not only wanted to honor the books, but wanted to honor Lance’s legacy. We can’t wait for you all to see him take the throne.”

Besides Vance and Smart, Season 2 also includes new additions: Andra Day as Athena Daniel Diemer as Tyson Timothy Simons as Tantalus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is currently in production and is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

