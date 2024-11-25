Christmas is Around the Corner in New Images from This Year’s “Doctor Who” Christmas Special

The annual “Doctor Who” Christmas special comes to Disney+ on Christmas Day.

Christmas is just around the corner – but which one? You’ll have to find out in the Doctor Who Christmas special, for which some new images have been released.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Doctor Who Day ( Doctor Who ’s anniversary on November 23rd), three new images and a poster for the upcoming Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” were released.

Day ( ’s anniversary on November 23rd), three new images and a poster for the upcoming Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” were released. The images feature the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) alongside the titular Joy (Nicola Coughlin), who serves as his one-off companion for the special.

The Doctor is wearing the fantastic coat that he appeared in during last year’s Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.” a preview for the episode

Additionally, a poster for the episode was also released, showcasing the episode’s December 25th debut on Disney+

Recently, another clip from the episode

Doctor Who returns with “Joy to the World,” streaming December 25th on Disney+ worldwide, and on the BBC in the U.K.

