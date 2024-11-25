Christmas is Around the Corner in New Images from This Year’s “Doctor Who” Christmas Special

Christmas is just around the corner – but which one? You’ll have to find out in the Doctor Who Christmas special, for which some new images have been released.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Doctor Who Day (Doctor Who’s anniversary on November 23rd), three new images and a poster for the upcoming Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” were released.
- The images feature the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) alongside the titular Joy (Nicola Coughlin), who serves as his one-off companion for the special.
- The Doctor is wearing the fantastic coat that he appeared in during last year’s Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.” We also get to see the two meeting with a Silurian, who first popped up in a preview for the episode revealed earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con.
- Additionally, a poster for the episode was also released, showcasing the episode’s December 25th debut on Disney+. Interestingly, the poster refers to the episode as “Joy to the Worlds” instead of “World.” Could this be a typo, or perhaps a tease of some sort?
- Recently, another clip from the episode was released, as the Doctor and Joy travel back in time for an unfortunate encounter with a dinosaur.
- Doctor Who returns with “Joy to the World,” streaming December 25th on Disney+ worldwide, and on the BBC in the U.K.
More Disney+ News:
Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2024
