Christmas is Around the Corner in New Images from This Year’s “Doctor Who” Christmas Special

The annual “Doctor Who” Christmas special comes to Disney+ on Christmas Day.
Christmas is just around the corner – but which one? You’ll have to find out in the Doctor Who Christmas special, for which some new images have been released.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of Doctor Who Day (Doctor Who’s anniversary on November 23rd), three new images and a poster for the upcoming Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” were released.
  • The images feature the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) alongside the titular Joy (Nicola Coughlin), who serves as his one-off companion for the special.
  • The Doctor is wearing the fantastic coat that he appeared in during last year’s Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.” We also get to see the two meeting with a Silurian, who first popped up in a preview for the episode revealed earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con.

  • Additionally, a poster for the episode was also released, showcasing the episode’s December 25th debut on Disney+. Interestingly, the poster refers to the episode as “Joy to the Worlds” instead of “World.” Could this be a typo, or perhaps a tease of some sort?

  • Recently, another clip from the episode was released, as the Doctor and Joy travel back in time for an unfortunate encounter with a dinosaur.
  • Doctor Who returns with “Joy to the World,” streaming December 25th on Disney+ worldwide, and on the BBC in the U.K.

