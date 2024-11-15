“Doctor Who” Brings “Joy to the World” with a New Clip from the Upcoming Christmas Special

The Doctor meets Nicola Coughlan’s Joy, a Silurian and a dinosaur in a thrilling new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special, “Joy to the World.”
- A new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special premiered today as part of the BBC’s Children in Need event.
- In it, we see the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) accompanied by Joy (Nicola Coughlan), as they appear to have traveled back in time.
- A device from Villengard, the biggest arms manufacturer in recorded history (and previously featured in last season’s “Boom”) brings forth the image of a deceased Silurian. Just before the Doctor can get any information, they’re attacked by a giant dinosaur, who also happens to swallow the machine – and maybe even the Doctor and Joy!?
- Watch the full clip, along with an introduction from Ncuti Gatwa, for yourself below.
- During San Diego Comic-Con, another clip from the episode debuted, introducing us to the character of Joy.
- Doctor Who returns with “Joy to the World,” streaming December 25th on Disney+ worldwide, and on the BBC in the U.K.
