“Doctor Who” Brings “Joy to the World” with a New Clip from the Upcoming Christmas Special

The annual “Doctor Who” Christmas special comes to Disney+ on Christmas Day.
The Doctor meets Nicola Coughlan’s Joy, a Silurian and a dinosaur in a thrilling new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special, “Joy to the World.”

What’s Happening:

  • A new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special premiered today as part of the BBC’s Children in Need event.
  • In it, we see the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) accompanied by Joy (Nicola Coughlan), as they appear to have traveled back in time.
  • A device from Villengard, the biggest arms manufacturer in recorded history (and previously featured in last season’s “Boom”) brings forth the image of a deceased Silurian. Just before the Doctor can get any information, they’re attacked by a giant dinosaur, who also happens to swallow the machine – and maybe even the Doctor and Joy!?
  • Watch the full clip, along with an introduction from Ncuti Gatwa, for yourself below.

  • During San Diego Comic-Con, another clip from the episode debuted, introducing us to the character of Joy.
  • Doctor Who returns with “Joy to the World,” streaming December 25th on Disney+ worldwide, and on the BBC in the U.K.

