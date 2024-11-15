“Doctor Who” Brings “Joy to the World” with a New Clip from the Upcoming Christmas Special

The annual “Doctor Who” Christmas special comes to Disney+ on Christmas Day.

The Doctor meets Nicola Coughlan’s Joy, a Silurian and a dinosaur in a thrilling new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special, “Joy to the World.”

What’s Happening:

A new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special premiered today as part of the BBC’s Children in Need event.

Christmas special premiered today as part of the BBC’s Children in Need event. In it, we see the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) accompanied by Joy (Nicola Coughlan), as they appear to have traveled back in time.

A device from Villengard, the biggest arms manufacturer in recorded history (and previously featured in last season’s “Boom”

Watch the full clip, along with an introduction from Ncuti Gatwa, for yourself below.

During San Diego Comic-Con, another clip from the episode

Doctor Who returns with “Joy to the World,” streaming December 25th on Disney+

