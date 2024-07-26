The Doctor Meets Joy in New “Doctor Who” Christmas Special Clip Shared at San Diego Comic-Con

Doctor Who is set to return to our screens on Christmas Day for a new special, and the first footage from the episode was showcased this afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

fans at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con were treated to an exclusive clip from the upcoming Christmas special, guest-starring Nicola Coughlan ( , ) as Joy. In the exclusive 3-minute clip, we see Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor appearing in random points through Earth's history – offering a ham and cheese toastie and pumpkin spice latte to the bewildered people he meets – before eventually meeting Joy at her hotel room in London, 2024. Meanwhile, Joy, who has just checked in, finds herself much less alone in her single hotel room than previously anticipated…

Where has the Doctor been? What did Joy see in her room? And who is the ham and cheese toastie really for? We'll have to find out when Doctor Who returns this Christmas!

During the Hall H panel, we also learned a couple of facts about the forthcoming 2025 season of Doctor Who .

. Varada Sethu, who appeared in this season’s episode “Boom,” will return as a companion, this time playing Belinda Chandra.

Jonah-Hauer King ( The Little Mermaid ) will be a major part in Ruby’s (Millie Gibson) story next season.

) will be a major part in Ruby’s (Millie Gibson) story next season. It was also announced that a new spin-off series is set to begin filming, The War Between the Land and the Sea.