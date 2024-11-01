Searchlight Pictures Sets New Film “Lunik Heist” from Writer/Director Kemp Powers

New film Lunik Heist is setting up shop at Searchlight with a dynamite cast and creative team.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Lunik Heist, a new film from writer/director Kemp Powers, is being worked on at Searchlight Pictures.
- Powers, a co-director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and writer of One Night in Miami, will write and direct the film.
- The cast includes Academy Award winners Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto, along with Emmy Award winner John Mulaney.
- Lunik Heist will follow the true story of a 1950s American government plot to steal a USSR spacecraft in Mexico.
- No timeline has been announced yet for the film, but based on the cast and crew, expect this to be a part of the awards conversation upon its release.
What They’re Saying:
- Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight Pictures: “We’re so thrilled to bring together such an exceptional team. With the extraordinary talents of Jared, Lupita, and John, led by the visionary Kemp, ‘Lunik Heist’ is a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes.”
