“Slums of Beverly Hills” x Hiro Clark Pop-Up Launch Party to Be Hosted by Searchlight Pictures in… West Hollywood?

Fans of the 1998 cult comedy Slums of Beverly Hills are going to want to make their way to Southern California this weekend… just not exactly where you’d expect. A pop-up launch party for the collaboration between Hiro Clark and Searchlight Pictures will be hosted in West Hollywood on Friday evening.

What’s happening:

Searchlight Pictures is hosting a launch party for the Slums of Beverly Hills x Hiro Clark pop-up this Friday, November 1st from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.

x Hiro Clark pop-up this Friday, November 1st from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. The party and pop-up will be located at Kiosk-o-Thèque in West Hollywood, California (not Beverly Hills, as one might have guessed) directly across from the famous Chateau Marmont hotel. The address for the location is 8224 Sunset Blvd. Exclusive merchandise celebrating the film and other Searchlight Pictures (formerly Fox Searchlight) releases will be available at the event.

Slums of Beverly Hills was released in 1998 and stars Alan Arkin, Marisa Tomei, and Natasha Lyonne in what many consider her breakthrough performance. It was written and directed by filmmaker Tamara Jenkins, who later went on to make The Savages and Private Life.



What they’re saying:

Hiro Clark: “Join us in celebrating 30 years of Searchlight Pictures spotlighting one of our faves: SLUMS OF BEVERLY HILLS. Limited-edition tees from our collab with Searchlight, along with a selection of your fave Hiro Clark gear: tees, sweats & hoodies for him & her. We’re posting up where the glam of West side meets the grit of the East. See you there!”

