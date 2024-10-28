First Look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen as Production Begins on “Deliver Me From Nowhere”

The new biopic from 20th Century Studios will tell the story behind the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album, “Nebraska.”

Production is now underway on the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, with a first-look at Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen shared.

What’s Happening:

Now in production from 20th Century Studios, the eagerly anticipated Deliver Me From Nowhere is an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ fascinating telling of the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska .

is an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ fascinating telling of the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album, . Set for a theatrical release in 2025, the film stars The Bear breakout Jeremy Allen White as the visionary musician as he embarks on an emotional journey to record Nebraska .

breakout Jeremy Allen White as the visionary musician as he embarks on an emotional journey to record . The cast also includes: Jeremy Strong ( The Apprentice ) as Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau. Paul Walter Hauser ( Inside Out 2 ) portrays guitar tech Mike Batlan. Odessa Young ( The Staircase ) is young Faye, a formative love interest in Springsteen’s life. Sir Stephen Graham ( Young Woman and the Sea ) plays Springsteen’s father. Johnny Cannizzaro ( Quantum Leap ) as The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.

The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper ( Crazy Heart , Antlers ).

, ). Among the most recognized South Jersey natives, Springsteen maintains a huge footprint at the Jersey Shore, frequenting local shops, pizza parlors, pubs, restaurants and music venues.

Filming for Deliver Me From Nowhere will take place primarily in locations in New Jersey and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles.

What They’re Saying:

Director Scott Cooper: “Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey. Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience. It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey. As well, I’m excited to reunite with my friend, David Greenbaum [president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios], as he embarks on his new role at Disney, adding another layer of inspiration to this project.”

