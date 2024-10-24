20th Century Studios Teases Secret “Predator” Movie, “Alien: Romulus” Sequel, “Speed 3,” More Sequels and Originals

Today The Hollywood Reporter released an interview with 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell wherein the Disney executive teased a number of upcoming projects from the studio, including a “secret” Predator movie, a sequel to this summer’s hit Alien: Romulus, and the possibility of a Speed 3, plus more movie sequels.

20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , teasing a number of upcoming installments in some of the studio’s most popular franchises.

, teasing a number of upcoming installments in some of the studio’s most popular franchises. New sequels are coming in the Avatar , Alien , and Planet of the Apes franchises, plus a “secret” entry in the Predator series directed by Prey ’s Dan Trachtenberg (in addition to 2025’s Predator: Badlands , which had already been announced). Asbell wants to make a prequel to Master and Commander and says we will eventually see another Alien vs. Predator movie. Speed 3 would be contingent on the involvement of stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves on the development level.

Steve Asbell (via The Hollywood Reporter): “I’ve been here five years now, and it’s been an amazing journey with Disney in fact, because there is no sort of us and them, it’s just us. I mean, Alan [Bergman] has been a champion of ours since the beginning. He’s been supportive of our slate from the very beginning, all through marketing, distribution, publicity. We’re all very close now and we’re all friends. It feels very integrated and it feels like this summer, in particular, we were able to contribute to the larger Disney model. And now we have David Greenbaum, who’s, happily for me, a very old friend of mine. He’s an executive of impeccable taste and he’s brought a real energy, frankly, to both divisions. And so what it means is I think filmmakers, great franchises, and original films for both theatrical and streaming.”

