Disney and HUGO Team Up for “Nightmare Before Christmas” Capsule Collection

The new line of Jack Skellington apparel has been released just in time for Halloween and Christmas.
HUGO and Disney have collaborated on an all-new capsule collection just in time for both holiday seasons.

What’s Happening:

  • Clothing brand HUGO has debuted their new capsule collection today celebrating Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

  • Jack Skellington takes centerstage on a variety of apparel, including sweatshirts, hoodies, scarfs, and more.

  • The brand’s mantra, HUGO Your Way, is noticeable in the new collection, allowing fans to show off their love of Skellington’s story of embracing the unique.
  • The items are available to purchase online and in-store starting today.

