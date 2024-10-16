Disney and HUGO Team Up for “Nightmare Before Christmas” Capsule Collection

HUGO and Disney have collaborated on an all-new capsule collection just in time for both holiday seasons.
What’s Happening:
- Clothing brand HUGO has debuted their new capsule collection today celebrating Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Jack Skellington takes centerstage on a variety of apparel, including sweatshirts, hoodies, scarfs, and more.
- The brand’s mantra, HUGO Your Way, is noticeable in the new collection, allowing fans to show off their love of Skellington’s story of embracing the unique.
- The items are available to purchase online and in-store starting today.
