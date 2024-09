Celebrate Searchlight Pictures’ 20th Anniversary With New Hiro Clark T-Shirt Collection

Hiro Clark, a luxury clothing brand, has paired with Searchlight Pictures to honor some of the studios’ most impressive films.

Napoleon Dynamite , Boys Don’t Cry , and Little Miss Sunshine are just some of the films highlighted as a part of the collection.

, , and are just some of the films highlighted as a part of the collection. The t-shirt collab also includes generic film roles (i.e. “the talent”), phrases (i.e. “based on a true story”), and leftover shirts from their All Of Us Strangers collaboration.

collaboration. All shirts are now available on the Hiro Clark website.

However, they aren’t exactly cheap — each shirt retails for $98.

