Celebrate Searchlight Pictures’ 20th Anniversary With New Hiro Clark T-Shirt Collection

- Hiro Clark, a luxury clothing brand, has paired with Searchlight Pictures to honor some of the studios’ most impressive films.
- Napoleon Dynamite, Boys Don’t Cry, and Little Miss Sunshine are just some of the films highlighted as a part of the collection.
- The t-shirt collab also includes generic film roles (i.e. “the talent”), phrases (i.e. “based on a true story”), and leftover shirts from their All Of Us Strangers collaboration.
- All shirts are now available on the Hiro Clark website.
- However, they aren’t exactly cheap — each shirt retails for $98.
- Searchlight Pictures’ Worrisome Awards Slate
- Searchlight Pictures Shares Official Trailer for “Hold Your Breath” Ahead of Its October Debut on Hulu
- Searchlight Pictures Debuts the Trailer for “Nightbitch” Starring Amy Adams
- New Poster For “A Complete Unknown” Shares Another Look At Timothee Chalamet As Bob Dylan