New Poster For “A Complete Unknown” Shares Another Look At Timothee Chalamet As Bob Dylan

A new poster has been released for Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.
What’s Happening:
- A Complete Unknown, the upcoming film starring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, has released a brand new poster.
- The film follows Dylan’s early rise to prominence in the music landscape, from his humble beginnings at open mic nights in the west village.
- James Mangold writes and directs the film, whose other work includes Logan, Ford v. Ferrari, and Walk the Line.
- With a December 25th release date, Searchlight Pictures is hoping A Complete Unknown can be set up for major awards recognition.
