“Sideways” Celebrates 20 Years With Anniversary Wine Dinners and Limited Release Bottles

According to Variety, Sideways is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Searchlight and Hitching Post are celebrating with anniversary wine diners and unlimited release bottles.

What’s Happening:

This fall, Hulu Sideways in honor of its 20th anniversary.

in honor of its 20th anniversary. Hitching Post is getting ready to celebrate this anniversary by hosting three Hitching Post + Sideways winemaker dinners and releasing a special edition pinot noir.

winemaker dinners and releasing a special edition pinot noir. The chef of Hitching Post 2 and winemakers Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley of Hitching Post Wines are hosting special anniversary events.

Hitching Post’s Highliner Pinot Noir was featured in the movie, and we'll get a special label for the anniversary.

The bottles will be available at the restaurant, in the Hitching Post tasting room, and at select retailers.

There will also be a set called “As Seen in Sideways”. This will include the 2001 Hitching Post Pinot Noir Bien Nacido, the 2001 Hitching Post Pinot Noir Highliner, and the 2021 Hitching Post Pinot Noir Highliner costing $650.

Details on Events:

Sunday, September 15

Hitching Post + Sideways Winemaker Dinner at the Hitching Post 2

Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley host a 20th Anniversary Sideways dinner with a signature menu from the Hitching Post 2 paired with special edition Pinot Noir vintages celebrating the film.

$150 per person

Tuesday, September 24

Hitching Post + Sideways Winemaker Dinner at La Paloma Cafe

Executive Chef Jeremy Tummel hosts Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley for a 20th Anniversary Sideways dinner with a menu inspired by the Hitching Post 2 paired with special edition Pinot Noir vintages celebrating the film.

La Paloma Cafe

702 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara

$110

Sunday, September 2

Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley – Sideways 20th Anniversary Festival

20th Anniversary Festival One of the highlights of the four-day festival in the Santa Ynez Valley is the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the award-winning film Sideways .

. There will be bites from Hitching Post 2 and other Buellton restaurants, along with Sta. Rita Hills and Buellton wine, beer, and live music. Look for an appearance by Virginia Madsen.

Tickets include the Sideways screening at Solvang Festival Theater.

screening at Solvang Festival Theater. Screening of Sideways at Solvang Festival Theater.

$150

Saturday, October 12

Copia at Culinary Institute of America, Napa

Screening of Sideways followed by a Q&A panel with director Alexander Payne and actor Virginia Madsen.

followed by a Q&A panel with director Alexander Payne and actor Virginia Madsen. Frank Ostini is a special guest.

Tuesday, October 29

Hitching Post + Sideways Winemaker Dinner at Jar

Winemaker Dinner at Jar Chef/Owner Suzanne Tracht hosts Hitching Post Wines’ Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley for a 20th Anniversary Sideways dinner with a menu inspired by the Hitching Post 2 paired with special edition Pinot Noir vintages celebrating the film.

dinner with a menu inspired by the Hitching Post 2 paired with special edition Pinot Noir vintages celebrating the film. Jar, 8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

$200 inclusive of menu & wines plus tax & gratuity