Searchlight Pictures Debuts the Trailer for “Nightbitch” Starring Amy Adams

Searchlight Pictures have released the trailer for their upcoming film Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams (Disenchanted) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.
- Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.
- The film will hold its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, alongside the Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.
- Nightbitch arrives in select theaters on December 6th, 2024.
- A new poster for the movie was also released alongside the trailer.
More Disney Movie News:
