Searchlight Pictures Debuts the Trailer for “Nightbitch” Starring Amy Adams

Searchlight Pictures have released the trailer for their upcoming film Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams.

What’s Happening:

Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams ( Disenchanted ) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.

) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn. Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.

also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper. The film will hold its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival Disney+ Elton John: Never Too Late .

. Nightbitch arrives in select theaters on December 6th, 2024.

A new poster for the movie was also released alongside the trailer.

More Disney Movie News: