Searchlight Pictures Debuts the Trailer for “Nightbitch” Starring Amy Adams

Searchlight Pictures have released the trailer for their upcoming film Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams.

What’s Happening:

  • Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams (Disenchanted) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.
  • Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.
  • The film will hold its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, alongside the Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.
  • Nightbitch arrives in select theaters on December 6th, 2024.

  • A new poster for the movie was also released alongside the trailer.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
