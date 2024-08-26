High Definition Thrillers — “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs” To Release in 4K UHD for the First Time

The two cult classic films from M. Night Shyamalan will be available in both digital and physical versions.
Thriller Fans Unite:
- The fan favorite thrillers The Sixth Sense and Signs will be releasing digitally and physically in 4K Ultra HD for the first time.
- The M. Night Shyamalan hit movies had both of their original negatives scanned at 4K resolution and restored in High Dynamic Range.
- The Sixth Sense is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. The six-time Oscar nominated movie is known for having one of the best plot twists in cinema. The thriller stars Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette.
- The story revolves around child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe who meets 8-year-old Cole Sear. Dr. Crowe must figure out the truth of what is haunting Cole, including his sixth sense.
- Signs, which stars Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix and Rory Culkin, explores a farm that keeps being littered with mysterious symbols. They must figure out what is causing these crop circles.
- Both Signs and The Sixth Sense will be released digitally in 4K UHD tomorrow, August 27th, with digital copies of the films arriving on October 22nd.
- Additionally, the films will be offered in a digital bundle that will include the Oscar-nominated director’s film Unbreakable.
Read More:
- CinemaCon 2024 Recap: Warner Bros. Previews “Mad Max” Prequil, “Beetlejuice” and “Joker” Sequels, and Some Impressive New Originals Led By Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17″
- Tribeca 2024: “The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth” Looks at the Famous Event From Multiple Views
- Longtime Producer and Head of ILM Sam Mercer Passes Away at 69