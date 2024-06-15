Tribeca 2024: “The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth” Looks at the Famous Event From Multiple Views

For years, the Stanford Prison Experiment has been one of the most cited and discussed events in American history. Even if you’re not familiar with the specifics, you’ve likely heard it referenced in relation to various news events or in bits of pop culture. What’s more, the Experiment has long been propped up as proof that man, at its core, is evil. However, more recently, the basic “story” of the Stanford Prison Experiment has been called into question. Now, a new docuseries titled The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth takes a closer look at the experiment — and speaks directly with many of those involved. This past week, the documentary premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

If you’re completely unaware, The Stanford Prison Experiment selected students to play the roles of prisoners and guards. As the story goes, within only a couple of days, those given power were abusing it and inflicting sadistic harm on their fellow students that had the misfortune of being selected as prisoners. Things got so bad that, after intervention from the professor's girlfriend, the experiment was shut down early. However, in addition to longstanding questions about the ethics of the experiment overall, some have scrutinized the supposed science behind it.

While the docuseries consists of three episodes, only the first two were screened at Tribeca — or least it seemed like two episodes. The first presented the experiment along the lines of what most of us have heard over the years while the second reexamines that narrative and looks at the entire ordeal with fresh eyes. As for the third, it looks as though it will bring a rebuttal to some of the accusations laid out along the way. Because of this, when this Tribeca screening came to an end, all I wanted to know is when I could see the conclusion for myself.

Prior to watching this documentary, I had heard rumblings about the experiment in recent years. Thus, during the first episode, I found myself a bit confused and not knowing what to believe — although, like a Shyamalan film, there may be a few clues that viewers can point to in hindsight that foreshadow what's ahead. Given this experience, whether you’re familiar with the controversy or not, I’d say the series has plenty of surprises. Heck, there could even be more ahead as I have yet to see the last installment.

Easily the most intriguing part of the docuseries is hearing from those who participated in the famous experiment. Yes, this includes both prisoners and guards. In particular, two of the most talked about participants — a prisoner who was said to have a mental breakdown during the experiment and the top guard referred to as John Wayne by prisoners — present their versions of the story in this series. While this may not be the first time that these individuals have spoken about their experience, it is remarkable that, for as often as this event is referenced, we hardly ever hear their side.

Before the series starts, viewers are warned that the material includes footage that viewers may find disturbing. That remains true no matter where you ultimately land on the matter of the experiment’s authenticity. However, even without the additional context added in subsequent episodes, the footage shown isn’t as graphic as viewers might fear.

Having screened (what I believe to be) the first two-thirds of The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth, I cannot wait to see what new angle the third episode will bring. On that note, while some viewers might not appreciate the approach filmmakers took with this series, I thought the structure and execution worked masterfully. Basically, whatever you think you know about The Stanford Prison Experiment, be ready to gain some new perspective.

Nat Geo’s The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.