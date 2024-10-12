Embrace the Spirit of Familia with Shoe Palace’s New “Coco” Collection

In partnership with Pixar, the retailer has crafted a brand new collection of items inspired by Mariachi and Día de los Muertos.
Coco Collab:
- Shoe Palace has officially released their new SP x Coco collection, featuring designs inspired by the popular Pixar film.
- Available in-store and on shoepalace.com, the new collection centers around “familia.”
- The brand traveled through Mexico with Bay Area photographer Rocio Rivera to authentically represent the spirit of Día de los Muertos. Heading to Agua Verde, Rivera’s home town, she captured genuine moments with her family sporting the new collection including her aunt, cousins, uncles and grandmother.
- The collection features 21 different items, including jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts and sweatpants.
- Ranging from $30-110, the affordable collection is perfect for fans of the Pixar classic.
- Let’s take a look at a few of the amazing products from Shoe Palace:
$110
SP x Coco Mexican Flag Short Sleeve
$30
$90
- Shoe Palace x Coco is out now, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and Día de los Muertos. You can check out the full collection here.
