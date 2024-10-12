Embrace the Spirit of Familia with Shoe Palace’s New “Coco” Collection

Ranging from $30-110, the new collection includes over a dozen items inspired by the Pixar classic.

In partnership with Pixar, the retailer has crafted a brand new collection of items inspired by Mariachi and Día de los Muertos.

Coco Collab:

Shoe Palace has officially released their new SP x Coco collection, featuring designs inspired by the popular Pixar film.

Available in-store and on shoepalace.com, the new collection centers around "familia."

The collection features 21 different items, including jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts and sweatpants.

Ranging from $30-110, the affordable collection is perfect for fans of the Pixar classic.

Let’s take a look at a few of the amazing products from Shoe Palace:

SP x Coco Memories Varsity

$110

SP x Coco Mexican Flag Short Sleeve

$30

SP x Coco Mariachi

$90

Shoe Palace x Coco is out now, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and Día de los Muertos. You can check out the full collection here

