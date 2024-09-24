Pixar Toy Story Zoetrope To Be Showcased During Academy Museum’s Complimentary Admission Day Later This Month

The Academy Museum in Los Angeles is inviting guests to another free day celebrating the museum’s anniversary, and putting a special Pixar artifact on prominent display for the occasion.

What’s Happening:

The Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California, is celebrating their third anniversary by offering complimentary general admission on September 29th, 2024.

While the many wonders and artifacts of this historic collection will be seen by those who visit on this day, the Pixar Toy Story 3D Zoetrope will be showcased alongside highlights from the Academy Museum's exceptional pre-cinema collection.

The zoetrope, curated by Collections Curator Laura Mart, and generously supported by JPMorganChase is only one part of an exhibition that spans 150 years of moving image technology, featuring everything from the 19th-century "Wheel of Life" zoetrope to the 3D-printed Pixar Toy Story zoetrope.

Fans of the Disneyland Resort Disney California Adventure

Advance tickets for this free day are encouraged (but not required) and can be found at their official site, here.

The Academy Museum Store will also offer a limited-time 20% discount on select merchandise in-store and online, valid only on September 29, 2024.

Free admission on September 29, 2024 is generously provided by Chase.