4K/Blu-Ray/DVD Review: Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Comes Home for Families to Make New Core Memories With

Unless a holiday film unseats it, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is likely to close out 2024 as the number one film of the year. Unseating Disney’s Frozen 2 as the highest-grossing animated film of all time, Inside Out 2 lit a spark in the hearts and minds of audiences of all ages at the summer box office. And now, it can come home for families to make new core memories through Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s home video released. This is a double-review, covering the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital release and the Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital combo pack.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust get edged out of Riley’s mind when four new emotions show up – Anxiety, Envy, Embarassment, and Ennui. Booted out of headquarters, Riley’s original emotions are on a race to get back to the control panel to save Riley’s summer hockey camp experience. But for all of Joy’s optimism and enthusiasm, Anxiety just might have another lesson to teach her about emotional balance.

Packed full of more hilarious psychological puns and new lovable characters, Inside Out 2 reminds audiences why they fell in love with the original film while also delving into new territory. As Riley transitions from childhood to adolescence, the film offers a poignant story about growing up while staying true to yourself. The film’s fun and heartwarming nature kept audiences coming back for more on the big screen, and now it can be enjoyed over and over wherever you go.

Bonus Features

Blu-Ray Disc/Digital Copy Only

New Emotions (11:44) – With Riley's imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley's world—and throwing a wrench into Joy's hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.

Unlocking the Vault (8:59) – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene “The Vault.” As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we’ll hear about the inspiration for Riley’s repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley’s mind.

Deleted Scenes (23:53) Cold Open (2:08) – In this alternate opening, a now 13-year-old Riley awkwardly fumbles her way through an original song she wrote for a school audition. Broken Joy (3:30) – After momentarily being unable to drive the console, Joy worries that she might be starting to malfunction. Pool Party (8:56) – After Riley tries too hard to be fun at an older teen’s party – resulting in utter embarrassment – her “Anxiety” becomes “Self-Loathing” who then ousts our hero emotions from headquarters. Puberty Park (4:47) – After seeing their faces printed on “wanted posters,” Joy and the other rogue emotions race through a puberty-themed amusement park while being chased by mind worker cops. Shame Spiral (4:33) – At a lock-in with some cool, older girls, Riley and friends play a game of “Never Have I Ever” that goes a bit too far – wreaking havoc in Riley’s mind.



Video

Inside Out 2 on 4K UHD is a visual treat, presenting a stunning 2160p transfer with HDR-10 that takes full advantage of the film's vibrant animation. The enhanced resolution brings out exceptional detail in both characters and environments, especially within Riley's mind, where textures on emotions and the dazzling Belief System are particularly eye-catching. The HDR presentation elevates the experience by deepening blacks and enriching colors, adding a layer of dimensionality and pop to every scene. Highlights like the Brainstorm sequence and the avalanche of bad memories look especially striking, with dynamic contrast and expanded color gamut ensuring a dazzling and immersive viewing experience. Overall, the 4K disc showcases the film's digital animation at its finest, offering a significant upgrade over the Blu-ray.

The Blu-ray release of Inside Out 2 is also impressive, delivering vibrant colors, sharp detail, and rich contrast throughout. The 1080p presentation boasts excellent color saturation, with bold contrast and deep blacks that lend depth and clarity to every scene. Textures and fine details are crisp and well-articulated, providing a three-dimensional quality that makes the film feel lively and immersive. While it lacks the added HDR enhancements of the 4K version, the Blu-ray still offers a pristine, dynamic, and beautifully rendered presentation that will more than satisfy fans who are not seeking the additional resolution and color depth of the Ultra HD disc.

Only included with the Blu-Ray combo pack (or sold separately), the DVD disc isn’t the release to go with for picture quality. Fine for smaller screen viewing, the DVD transfer yields an overall flatter presentation due to the compression. Colors are noticeably less vibrant, and there’s a stark loss of detail overall.

Audio

The 4K UHD edition of Inside Out 2 offers a fantastic Dolby Atmos track that immerses the listener with an active and dynamic soundstage. The overhead speakers are utilized effectively, especially in standout moments like the Belief System sequence and the wrecking crew’s arrival at Headquarters, where effects pass overhead and create a heightened sense of space. Surround activity is rich and engaging, with side and rear channels bringing the scenes set inside Riley’s mind to life. Dialogue is consistently crisp, and the low-frequency effects pack a punch when needed, enhancing the emotional and action-packed moments. Additional 4K audio options include Spanish and French 7.1 Dolby Digital, English 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital, and a stereo descriptive audio mix.

The Blu-ray version of Inside Out 2 delivers an excellent DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 track, offering a thoroughly immersive surround sound experience. While it doesn’t have the overhead oomph of the 4K Atmos track, it still provides an enveloping soundscape with well-utilized side and rear channels. Dialogue is clear and natural, and the subtle environmental sounds are rendered with precision, adding to the overall immersion. The low-frequency effects provide solid impact when needed, particularly during action-heavy scenes like the avalanche of bad memories. Balanced and dynamic, this 7.1 track makes for a highly engaging home theater experience that holds its own against the Atmos counterpart. Additional Blu-Ray audio options include Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 5.1 DTS-HDHR, English 2.0 Dolby Digital, and a stereo descriptive audio mix.

The DVD includes 5.1 Dolby mixes in English and Spanish, plus a stereo mix, and the descriptive audio track.

Packaging & Design

The 4K UHD release comes in collectable Steelbook packaging, featuring the Fandang-exclusive poster art on the front and Dolby-exclusive artwork on the back. The interior of the case features a screenshot of Joy and Sadness in Riley’s belief system. Disc holders inside the Steelbook are on one side of the case. The packaging includes a removable cardback with information about the contents of each disc.

The Blu-Ray release features the standard movie poster on the cover and comes in a traditional Blu-Ray case with discholders on both sids of the interior. An embossed slipcover is included in the initial pressing.

All three discs feature the same menu, an animated vignette of Joy and Sadness in the belief system set to score from the film. There aren’t any trailers on any of the discs, and the DVD includes Disney’s FastPlay feature, which essentially just plays the film without a stop at the main menu.

Each disc features different artwork, designed to look like a memory orb. The 4K disc is an embarrassment orb (pink) showcasing Riley’s 13th birthday. The Blu-Ray disc is a joy orb (yellow) showing Riley and her friends winning a hockey game. And the DVD disc is an envy orb (teal) show the hockey players Riley idolizes.

The only insert in both packages is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. There are no Disney Movie Insiders points with this release (the program is ending on December 4th).

Final Thoughts

Inside Out 2 is the type of instant classic that families will want as part of their home video collection. Aside from the lack of an audio commentary, the bonus features assortment is in line with Pixar’s most recent home video releases, offering a slight peak behind the scenes while not giving an in-depth exploration of the filmmaking process the way the studio used to do. The film looks breathtaking in 4K and the Blu-Ray release is also expertly rendered.

Purchase Options

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)