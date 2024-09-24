Gap Releases New Disney-Inspired Collegiate Collection

In a continued partnership, the fashion brand and Disney are combining forces to create a new and elevated collection separate from their core Gap x Disney product line.
Rock the Mouse in Style:
- Gap has announced a brand new Limited Edition line of upscale Disney-branded clothing with the new Gap x Disney Collegiate Collection.
- The ‘90s varsity-inspired line contains apparel and accessories featuring classic Mickey and Friends characters as well as Gap’s iconic logo.
- With styles for adults, infants, and kids, this preppy collection features varsity patchwork prints as well as collegiate fonts and styles.
- With a price range of $14-149, this affordable and fashionable collection is perfect for the whole family.
- Let’s take a look at a few of the signature items in the collection:
Gap × Disney Embroidered Denim Bomber Jacket
$149
Gap × Disney Embroidered Baggy Khakis
$89
Gap × Disney Varsity Patchwork Logo Tote Bag
$79
Gap × Disney Kids Varsity Jersey T-Shirt
$39
- You can shop the entire Gap x Disney Collegiate Collection here.
