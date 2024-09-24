Gap Releases New Disney-Inspired Collegiate Collection

In a continued partnership, the fashion brand and Disney are combining forces to create a new and elevated collection separate from their core Gap x Disney product line.

Rock the Mouse in Style:

  • Gap has announced a brand new Limited Edition line of upscale Disney-branded clothing with the new Gap x Disney Collegiate Collection.
  • The ‘90s varsity-inspired line contains apparel and accessories featuring classic Mickey and Friends characters as well as Gap’s iconic logo.
  • With styles for adults, infants, and kids, this preppy collection features varsity patchwork prints as well as collegiate fonts and styles.
  • With a price range of $14-149, this affordable and fashionable collection is perfect for the whole family.
  • Let’s take a look at a few of the signature items in the collection:

Gap × Disney Embroidered Denim Bomber Jacket

$149

Gap × Disney Embroidered Baggy Khakis

$89

Gap × Disney Varsity Patchwork Logo Tote Bag

$79

Gap × Disney Kids Varsity Jersey T-Shirt

$39

  • You can shop the entire Gap x Disney Collegiate Collection here.

