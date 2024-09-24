Gap Releases New Disney-Inspired Collegiate Collection

In a continued partnership, the fashion brand and Disney are combining forces to create a new and elevated collection separate from their core Gap x Disney product line.

Rock the Mouse in Style:

Gap has announced a brand new Limited Edition line of upscale Disney-branded clothing with the new Gap x Disney Collegiate Collection.

The ‘90s varsity-inspired line contains apparel and accessories featuring classic Mickey and Friends characters as well as Gap’s iconic logo.

With styles for adults, infants, and kids, this preppy collection features varsity patchwork prints as well as collegiate fonts and styles.

With a price range of $14-149, this affordable and fashionable collection is perfect for the whole family.

Let’s take a look at a few of the signature items in the collection:

Gap × Disney Embroidered Denim Bomber Jacket

$149

Gap × Disney Embroidered Baggy Khakis

$89

Gap × Disney Varsity Patchwork Logo Tote Bag

$79

Gap × Disney Kids Varsity Jersey T-Shirt

$39

You can shop the entire Gap x Disney Collegiate Collection here

