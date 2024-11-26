20 Years of “Vote for Pedro” — “Napoleon Dynamite” Now Available in Digital 4K UHD

The 2004 breakout hit Napoleon Dynamite is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a brand new digital release.
What’s Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures’ Napoleon Dynamite is now available in 4K UHD with a new digital release celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary.
- Back on January 17th, 2004, Napoleon Dynamite premiered at Sundance Film Festival and was quickly picked up by Fox Searchlight Pictures. The studio collaborated with Paramount Pictures and MTV Films to distribute the movie that would later become a cult classic.
- Officially debuting in theaters on June 11th, 2004, Napoleon Dynamite was a surprise smash hit becoming somewhat of a cultural phenomenon throughout the mid 2000s.
- The film explores the story of Napoleon, a socially-awkward teenager, who navigates friendships, romance, and his life with his hysterically dysfunctional family.
- On January 24, 2024 at Sundance Film Festival, a celebratory 20th anniversary screening of the film took place with a fully restored 4K UHD version. Created from the original 35mm negative, the updated version was produced by Searchlight Pictures and Walt Disney Studios with the help of director and writer Jared Hess.
- Now fans of the film can purchase the restored Napoleon Dynamite on digital platforms everywhere.
- To pick up a digital 4K UHD copy of Napoleon Dynamite head Searchlight Pictures’ official site or to Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Xfinity, or Microsoft.
- Napoleon Dynamite is also available for streaming, exclusively on Hulu.
