The Age of Apocalypse Characters Come to the Main Marvel Universe in “X-Men of Apocalypse” Sequel Series

Marvel celebrates the 30th anniversary of the event with a new storyline.

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their popular Age of Apocalypse storyline by returning to those warped versions of the X-Men characters in a new six-part sequel series.

What’s Happening:

The new story is called X-Men of Apocalypse and will be written by Jeph Loeb, one of the creators behind the original Age of Apocalypse storyline, with art by Simone Di Meo.

and will be written by Jeph Loeb, one of the creators behind the original storyline, with art by Simone Di Meo. As with the original storyline, the new story will be bookended by “Alpha" and “Omega" issues. September’s X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 will lead into X-Men of Apocalypse #1-4, before it all wraps up in X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1. There will also be a special prelude story in June’s Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1, where Loeb and Di Meo team up for the one-shot’s special “Revelations" backup story.

Per Marvel, “Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover’s explosive finale, X-Men of Apocalypse reignites the mission of this iconic reality’s X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe’s survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team’s destinies!"

What They’re Saying:

Jeph Loeb: “Thirty years ago, the X-Men of Apocalypse took the comics world by storm and I was lucky enough to be part of it. There were new characters! New designs! Heroes who were villains and villains who were heroes! Now, for the 30th anniversary, an all-new, all-different story with spectacular art by Simone Di Meo brings us to this uncanny team that shouldn't even exist -- and they are coming here! Join Gambit, Sabretooth & Wild Child, Blink, Forge and Morph and more as they try to save one universe without dooming another!"

Simone Di Meo: "Working with a legend like Jeph is really exciting. I've known his work for years along with the great impact it’s had on this industry and I'm really honored. Beyond that, I've really found a friend and someone who’s passionate about his work so it's really nice to work with him, Marvel and Tom [Brevoort] together day by day trying to build the best book of my career. Being able to touch a legendary story like Age of Apocalypse is unexpected for me, that event has an important place in Marvel history, and being able to enter it and give my own take is absolutely incredible. I'm giving my all to make all the readers happy, from the longtime fans who loved the event in the ‘90s and the new ones who I hope can become just as passionate about it. I’m excited and nervous at the same time!"

