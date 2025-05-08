"Giant Amazing Spider-Man #1" Set for Release Next Month

The one-shot comic release will include the introduction of a brand new character.

A giant-sized Spider-Man one shot is bringing new heroes and young favorites into the 616.

What’s Happening:

This summer, an all new one-shot entitled Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man is heading to shelves with character debuts, game-changing stories, and a remarkable list of creators.

is heading to shelves with character debuts, game-changing stories, and a remarkable list of creators. The new issue will include the debut of an all-new super hero, Rapid, who throws Spider-Man into a tizzy, written by Chip Zdarksy and Cafu.

Elsewhere, Kevin Smith takes the reins to team up Spidey with the Fantastic Four in a thrilling new story.

Kid Venom will join the universe, thanks to writer Mitsuyasu Sakai.

Finally, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham have a story that throws Spider-Man into “the very fabric of Marvel’s history", which includes some guest stars that will rock your world.

Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 hits stands on June 11th.

More Marvel News: