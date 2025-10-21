National Geographic Releases 2026 "Best of the World" List with Travel Suggestions for the Year to Come

Are you looking to plan a trip to a new destination sometime in 2026? Well, the Disney-owned National Geographic brand might just be able to help, as it has released this year’s edition of its “Best of the World" list, containing numerous suggestions for travel.

What’s happening:

National Geographic has released the 2026 iteration of its “Best of the World" list, which serves as the brand’s definitive guide to ideal travel destinations around the world.

The picks for this year include locations in Milan, Québec, Beijing, Dominica, Morocco, England, and more. The full Best of the World 2026 list can be viewed at National Geographic’s official website

A “Reader’s Choice" campaign on social media also resulted in the choice of Banff, Canada as a favorite travel destination after three other finalists were eliminated.

Watch Nat Geo’s “Best of the World" 2026 sizzle reel:

What they’re saying:

National Geographic Editor-In-Chief Nathan Lump: “At Nat Geo, we know that travel has the power to inspire and transform us. In this year’s BEST OF THE WORLD, we especially wanted to highlight unexpected destinations that the algorithms are probably not serving you — for instance, Uzbekistan’s Khiva or Rwanda’s Akagera National Park. Of course, we know that not every trip can be an off-the-beaten-path adventure, so we were mindful to include some surprisingly compelling places that are also more easily accessible. Whatever kind of traveler you are, our goal is to ensure we’re sharing fresh ideas that help you connect with that feeling of discovery and joy that comes from a great travel experience."

More National Geographic News: