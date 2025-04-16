National Geographic Launches ourHOME Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win a Trip to Antarctica
You can enter this sweepstakes once a day through April 30, 2025.
In anticipation of Earth Day, National Geographic has launched the ourHOME sweepstakes for Earth Month, offering U.S. residents aged 18 and older a chance to win a trip for two to Antarctica.
What’s Happening:
- In preparation for Earth Day, National Geographic has launched the ourHOME sweepstakes as part of its Earth Month celebrations.
- This opportunity is open to all U.S. residents aged 18 and over, with one lucky winner set to receive a trip for two to Antarctica, provided by National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.
- Experience the stunning landscapes of this frozen continent firsthand, guided by a team of passionate experts eager to share their insights about this extraordinary region.
- Enter the sweepstakes daily at natgeo.com/ourhomesweepstakes from April 15 to April 30, 2025.
Prize Includes:
- A 12-day expedition cruise for two (double occupancy) on either the National Geographic Resolution or the National Geographic Endurance to Antarctica.
- Round-trip economy airfare and transportation upon arrival and departure.
- All meals specified in the itinerary
- Daily activities and excursions outlined in the itinerary encompass kayaking or boating in proximity to icebergs, observing wildlife, and exploring remote locations.
- Opportunities to engage with biologists, geologists, and marine specialists to gain insights into wildlife during the journey.
More On National Geographic:
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com