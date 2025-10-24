Annapolis to Host Armed Forces Classic’s First Women's College Basketball Game

The 2025 Peraton Armed Forces Classic, featuring a first-of-its-kind women’s college basketball game, is being moved to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

What’s Happening:

The 2025 Peraton Armed Forces Classic will officially be relocated to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, marking an exciting new chapter for this storied event.

The decision underscores a continued commitment to partnering with distinguished military institutions that embody excellence, service, and tradition.

The Naval Academy will provide a first-class venue, reflecting the event’s prestige and the deep respect it holds for the nation’s armed forces.

The 2025 edition will feature the first-ever women’s college basketball game in the history of the Armed Forces Classic.

The matchup will feature two of the sport’s premier programs—Louisville and UConn—both known for excellence, competitive spirit, and championship pedigree.

For more than a decade, the Armed Forces Classic has served as a tribute to the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of America’s service members and their families.