Annapolis to Host Armed Forces Classic’s First Women's College Basketball Game

The landmark game between Louisville and UConn is on the move.
The 2025 Peraton Armed Forces Classic, featuring a first-of-its-kind women’s college basketball game, is being moved to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

What’s Happening:

  • The 2025 Peraton Armed Forces Classic will officially be relocated to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, marking an exciting new chapter for this storied event.
  • The decision underscores a continued commitment to partnering with distinguished military institutions that embody excellence, service, and tradition.
  • The Naval Academy will provide a first-class venue, reflecting the event’s prestige and the deep respect it holds for the nation’s armed forces.
  • The 2025 edition will feature the first-ever women’s college basketball game in the history of the Armed Forces Classic.
  • The matchup will feature two of the sport’s premier programs—Louisville and UConn—both known for excellence, competitive spirit, and championship pedigree.
  • For more than a decade, the Armed Forces Classic has served as a tribute to the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of America’s service members and their families.
  • The event’s mission remains rooted in celebrating the values of honor, teamwork, and perseverance shared by both the military and collegiate athletics.

What They’re Saying:

  • Clint Overby, VP, ESPN Events: "We've made the decision to move the 2025 Peraton Armed Forces Classic to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. For more than a decade, this event has celebrated the lives and contributions of our military, and we're appreciative of the Naval Academy for helping provide a first-class venue for this first-ever women's college basketball matchup that will showcase perennial powers Louisville and UConn."

