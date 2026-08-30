Relive Queen's Historic Budapest Concert in Remastered 4K on IMAX Screens This October

The historic concert has been beautifully restored for its 40th anniversary.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first Western stadium rock show to take place behind the Iron Curtain, Queen's final filmed live performance is coming to IMAX screens for a limited time with Queen Budapest.

What's Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for Queen Budapest, with will be released in IMAX for a limited time only to mark the 40th anniversary of this pivotal moment in the band’s history.

The film has been meticulously restored in 4K from the original filmed 35mm footage by Sir Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production facility in New Zealand, with newly remixed audio from the original multitrack recordings.

On July 27, 1986, Queen performed the largest-ever stadium concert at the Népstadion in Budpest in front of 80,000 ecstatic fans – part of the famed Magic Tour, which was the last time the band toured with lead singer Freddie Mercury.

Three years prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall, this concert was the first of its kind to be performed in a stadium behind the Iron Curtain.

The restored version of the original concert film will give Queen fans the chance to experience some of the band's greatest hits in 4K – such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “I Want to Break Free” and “We Are The Champions.”

Queen Budapest, directed by János Zsombolyai, will be released globally in cinemas and IMAX on October 7 for a limited time only, with tickets now available!

Prior to that, the concert film will have its world premiere at the Budapest Classics Film Marathon on September 15, followed by a UK premiere in London on September 30.

More Movie News: